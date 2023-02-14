DuBOIS — The Winkler Gallery Art Explorium program is proud to present a series of Saturday Kids Art Classes every Saturday for the next three months.
Children, ages 6-15, can sign up for one or multiple classes.
The first class will be Saturday, Feb 18.
All classes will be held at the Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center (on the second floor) starting at 10 a.m. (unless otherwise indicated). Some classes will run for two hours and some may run for three hours. The address is 36 N. Brady St., DuBois, next door to Luigi’s Ristorante.
One of the best ways to encourage a lifelong love of the arts is to enroll children in one of their many Winkler Art Classes, according to a gallery spokesperson.
“Saturday Kids’ Art Series” offers an ever-growing variety of art programs taught by one of Winkler’s local artists.
There will be limited space available for each Saturday class.
Children will complete one project per class using a variety of mediums to make crafts, drawings, paintings, cartooning and music.
Please visit the website to choose and pay for the classes you want. Choose the “class” section of the website. Then, click on the name of the class you want to sign up for it will take you to a link to pay for the class.
Each class is $35 per student unless otherwise noted. (Materials included in the price)
Classes are as follows:
- Feb. 18 –Decorate and Plant (Kim Ettaro)
- Feb. 25 –Drawing 1, Beginning Cartooning (Harlan Beagley)
- March 4 –Shell Decoupage Class (Kat Koval)
- March 11 –Intro to Acrylic Painting (Carol Vroble)
- March 18 –Digital Photography-Basics of Manuel Shooting. (class will be 2 hours) Jeff London
- March 25 –Introduction to pastel (Grace Bergin)
- April 1 –Dot Art (Teri Kakabadze)
- April 8 –Intro to Water Color (Perry Winkler)
- April 15 –Make a “Canjo” and Make Music! (Carolyn Schiffhouer)