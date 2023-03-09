DuBOIS — The Winkler Gallery Art Explorium program is busy with their Saturday Kids Art Classes.
The classes meet Saturday for the next three months. Persons can sign up for one or multiple
The next class will be March 11.
All classes will be held at the Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center (on the second floor) starting at 10 a.m., unless otherwise indicated. Some classes will run for two hours and some may run for three hours. Location is 36 N. Brady St. on the second floor next door to Luigi's Ristorante.
One of the best ways to encourage a lifelong love of the arts is to enroll children in one of the many Winkler art classes, according to a gallery spokesperson.
"Saturday Kids' Art Series" offers an ever-growing variety of art programs taught by one of Winkler's local artists.
Limited space is available for each Saturday class.
Classes will run through April. Classes are open to ages 6-15. Children will complete one awesome project per class using a variety of mediums to make crafts, drawings, paintings, cartooning and music.
Please visit their website to select classes; choose the "class" section of the website. Then, click on the name of the class to sign up for and then persons will be taken to a link to pay for the class.
Each class is $35 per student unless otherwise noted. (Materials are included in the price)
Classes are as follows:
- Mar 11 - Intro to Acrylic Painting (Carol Vroble)
- Mar 18 - Digital Photography-Basics of Manuel Shooting. (class will be 2
- hours) Jeff London
- Mar 25 - introduction to pastel (Grace Bergin)
- April 1 - Dot Art (Teri Kakabadze)
- April 8 - Intro to Water Color (Perry Winkler)
- April 15 - Make a "Canjo" and Make Music! (Carolyn Schiffhouer)