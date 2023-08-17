CLEARFIELD — The Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging is pleased to offer the evidence-based Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program (AFEP) beginning Sept. 11 from 10-11 a.m., every Monday and Wednesday, through Nov. 15 at the Clearfield Center for Active Living, now located at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church.
This low-impact physical activity program for seniors is proven to reduce pain and decrease stiffness. The sessions include gentle range-of-motion exercises that are suitable for every fitness level and ability.
Led by a trained program leader, these enjoyable and motivational classes may be taken either standing or sitting in a chair. Older adults can benefit from this program by gaining an overall sense of well-being, increased quality of life, reduction in pain/inflammation, and increased social interaction.
Older adults interested in participating in the program must register by calling 814-765-2696 and ask for Connie. Registration must be completed by Sept. 5.