COUDERSPORT — The Potter County Artisan Co-op in Coudersport is offering a two-part beginner knitting class.
The first session will be held April 8 and the second part will be held April 22. Both will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. at the co-op, 227 N. Main Street. Cost is $40 total. Supplies not included. In session 1, Fiber Artist Lee Trayer will teach basics and what to buy and where — yarn and needles, reading the label, slip knot, easy cast-on and the knit stitch.
The second class will include instruction on knitting, purling and easy bind-off. Students who are “stuck” on a project are invited to take it to the class. To register, contact the co-op at 814-274-8165 and speak to a volunteer or email pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com. Registration cannot be guaranteed through Facebook or Messenger.