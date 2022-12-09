COUDERSPORT — The Potter County Artisan Co-op in Coudersport will have a winter open house Friday, Dec. 16 from 5-8 p.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand. Eppie Bailey and Friends will provide live Christmas music.
Mimosas, hot coffee and tasty treats will be served. Over 40 artisans participate in the co-op providing a vast selection of handmade gift items in a wide range of prices.
The co-op is located at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Hours have been expanded until 7 p.m. Dec. 19-23 for last minute shopping. For more information, call the co-op at 814-274-8165 or email pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com.