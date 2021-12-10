CLEARFIELD — Ashley Struble of Clearfield was among over 660 students who earned named scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University this fall. Struble, a hospitality and tourism management and accounting major, earned the Boesel School of Business –undergraduate scholarship.
BW has a long history of scholarship support from alumni, faculty, trustees and friends. Over 400 named scholarships provide more than $3.8 million to help students attend, persist and graduate from BW. In addition, they carry on the donors’ legacies through the lives of the students who receive their support.