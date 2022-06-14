DuBOIS — Atom Williams, a member of the Class of 2022 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Penn State University, State College. His studies will begin in the Division of Undergraduate Studies.
He is a resident of Curwensville and is a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Clearfield, PA. At Central he was an honor student.
Williams graduated from Central with college credits in college composition through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College.
He is the son of David Williams and Silvia Williams.