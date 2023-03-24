DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater will hold auditions for the hilarious, irreverent musical, Spamalot, on April and April 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. and April 3 and April 10 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The show features five adult male leads and one adult female lead, as well as multiple dancers, singers, and supporting characters. They are looking for teenage and older, only. Those auditioning are asked to prepare a song to sing a cappella or with recorded music that you provide.
Show dates are June 15-18 and 22-25. Please send any questions to thereitztheater@gmail.com.