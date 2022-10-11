Author reception

To celebrate National Friends of the Library Week, local Friends will host two area authors, Peggy Zortman and John Possa at the DuBois Public Library on October 17.

 Submitted

DuBOIS — To celebrate National Friends of the Library Week, local Friends will be hosting two area authors, Peggy Zortman and John Possa at the DuBois Public Library on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.

Zortman speaks about Chase, the Shelter dog and his antics in: Tales from the Field, Tale of the Biscuit Bush, and Tale of the Missing Jack-O-Lantern. The humorous adventures appeal not only to children but also to adults.

Possa, author of Was Anybody Really Listening? Trials and Tribulations of a Sports Broadcaster, loved listening to the play-by-play voices of Major League Baseball games of Bob Prince, Vin Scully, Curt Gaudy and others. Possa reflects on fellow broadcasters and their influence on his own broadcast journalism.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos