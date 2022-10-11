DuBOIS — To celebrate National Friends of the Library Week, local Friends will be hosting two area authors, Peggy Zortman and John Possa at the DuBois Public Library on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.
Zortman speaks about Chase, the Shelter dog and his antics in: Tales from the Field, Tale of the Biscuit Bush, and Tale of the Missing Jack-O-Lantern. The humorous adventures appeal not only to children but also to adults.
Possa, author of Was Anybody Really Listening? Trials and Tribulations of a Sports Broadcaster, loved listening to the play-by-play voices of Major League Baseball games of Bob Prince, Vin Scully, Curt Gaudy and others. Possa reflects on fellow broadcasters and their influence on his own broadcast journalism.