DuBOIS — Ann Badach of Erie will be the guest speaker at Lenten Evening Prayer services at St. Catherine of Siena Church at 6:30 p.m. this Sunday.
Badach has worked for the diocese of Erie since 2004, serving as the Family Life director for 10 years and, since 2015, executive director of Catholic Charities. Badach’s professional background includes degrees in family counseling, and advanced degrees in pastoral leadership and public administration. Prior to her work with the diocese, Badach worked in health care, academia, and the counseling and adoption fields. Ann Badach is married to Greg Badach. Soon, they will celebrate 36 years of marriage with their expanding family: daughter, Abby, and her husband, Pat; Jessie and husband, Matt; grandsons, Ben and Max; and granddaughter, Rosemary. Together with her husband, they are members of Our Lady of Mercy parish and its choir in Harborcreek, and belong to a small faith group community that has met weekly without interruption since 2008
Lenten Evening Prayer offers a message from a guest speaker, Scripture, and music. It is held every Sunday in Lent except Palm Sunday.
The church is spacious enough to allow for social distancing. All faiths are welcome.