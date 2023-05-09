ST. AUGUSTINE, FL — Flagler College celebrated the academic and personal accomplishments of more than 450 graduates at the Class of 2023 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 6.
Each year, Flagler’s graduating class boldly exemplifies intelligence, creativity, skill, and entrepreneurship- the Class of 2023 is no exception.
Among the graduates, 59 are student-athletes. There are also 20 students who completed Flagler’s distinguished Honors Program and have an Honors designation placed on their official academic transcripts. These students were among the 5% of their class invited to join the program their freshman year.
This year’s graduating class brought ideas and perspectives from across the country and world, with students from 32 states and two territories of the U.S., and more than a dozen international exchange students.
Ganoe, a graduate from Brookville, was honored with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration.
Now, Ganoe joins Flagler’s robust alumni network, a group of people who continue to prove the value of a Flagler Education.