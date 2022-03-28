Interested in historic music? Banjo players will assemble in Palmyra, NY, to play historic music from the 1880-1920 time frame.
First date this year is May 5-7; next date will be in mid-October.
The banjos are of different sizes, strung with nylon or gut strings, played bare fingers, no picks.
There are solos, duets, group numbers, and the Banjo orchestra will please as well.
The group maintains an extensive sheet music library for members’ use.
Guests are welcome to attend at no charge, except for food and lodging.
For further information on the venue and schedule, please go to www.banjofraternity.org.