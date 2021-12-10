BUTLER — Butler County Community College, which resumed the last week of fall semester credit classes in remote or online formats following a ransomware attack Dec. 6, has announced its online Winter Session will begin two days after the conclusion of fall semester final examinations.
BC3’s fall semester final examinations start Dec. 13, will be held in the course’s previously scheduled format and conclude Dec. 18.
The college’s winter session begins Dec. 20 and ends Jan. 25. The college is notifying BC3 and guest students who registered for the five-week Winter Session about the revised dates.
Open enrollment for the college’s Winter Session continues and closes at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 20.
Students attending BC3 or other colleges and universities can review a selection of courses and register at bc3.edu/winter.