Graduates of BC3 @ Brockway’s Class of 2023 in Nursing, R.N., are shown May 12 at BC3 @ Brockway, where they attended a ceremony in which they received pins for having completed the career program. From left, Elizabeth Morris, Rebecca Fishel, Chloe Hartzfeld, Tracey McAllister, Alicia Henry, Jordan Anthony, Kayla Jamison, Sara Mae Eble, Twonda Jamison, Amanda Christensen, Jessica Kerr, Ashley Lingenfelter and Heather Bell.