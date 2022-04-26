BROCKWAY — The most-recent survey conducted by an Iowa company with Butler County Community College students shows the college receiving increasingly higher marks in all 12 areas examined, “areas which are keys to students, not only to satisfaction, but to enjoyment and success,” a BC3 administrator said.
The Ruffalo Noel Levitz student satisfaction inventory “covers students’ experience in the classroom. The quality of teaching and instruction. It covers the quality of advising. The quality of services and financial aid. It even covers things like the quality of the buildings and grounds,” said Dr. Case Willoughby, BC3’s vice president for student affairs and enrollment management.
“To different extents, all of these things correlate to how successful a student is, and to how likely that student is to finish their experience crossing a stage with a degree in hand.”
Prospective students can begin to experience BC3 @ Brockway during its open house April 26, the college’s director of admissions said.
“All of BC3’s facilities are absolutely beautiful,” Morgan Rizzardi said. “I think prospective students start to envision themselves as a BC3 student once they see our locations and how BC3 takes so much pride in making sure that we are a 21st-century learning facility.”
BC3 @ Brockway’s open house is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1200 Wood St., Suite D, Brockway. A nursing information session will be held at 5 p.m.
BC3 @ Brockway is the only BC3 location other than BC3’s main campus to offer a career program in Nursing, R.N. Students can also take pre-nursing courses at BC3 @ Brockway, where they can finish their associate degree in Nursing, R.N.
BC3 will waive its $25 application fee for prospective students who apply for admission at BC3 @ Brockway’s open house. Prospective students can RSVP at apply.BC3.edu/open-house.
Prospective students at BC3 @ Brockway’s open house can tour classrooms and the facility, review the cost of attendance and financial aid options, learn about support services and student activities – and meet faculty and staff.
BC3’s faculty and staff put students “at the center of everything we do,” Rizzardi said, “and coming to an open house allows prospective students to get a sense of that.”
“It was very welcoming”
Kain Kennemuth, of Mayport, attended a BC3 @ Brockway open house before he graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School in 2019.
“My first impression,” said Kennemuth, an early childhood education (Pre K-4) student at BC3 @ Brockway, “was that it was very welcoming.”
Visitors to BC3 @ Brockway’s open house can learn about associate degrees in two-year career programs and in two-year transfer programs.
BC3 @ Brockway offers four career programs in which students can develop the skills needed to enter the workforce immediately upon graduation. It also offers five transfer programs.
BC3 has been ranked as the No. 1 community college in Pennsylvania six times since 2015, most recently for 2022 by Niche.com.
Niche.com, Pittsburgh, analyzed information from the U.S. Department of Education, from the Brookings Institution and from other sources in areas such as academics, value and professors in ranking BC3 first in its 2022 Best Community Colleges in Pennsylvania report.
Prospective BC3 @ Brockway students can email questions to jill.martin-rend@bc3.edu or call 814-265-1813.