BROCKWAY — Prospective students can explore BC3 @ Brockway’s nine associate degree programs, and learn about the transferability of its credits and its affordability during a fall open house Oct. 18.
BC3 @ Brockway’s open house is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1200 Wood St., Suite D, Brockway. A Nursing, R.N., information session will be held at 6 p.m. Attendees will be allowed to bring one guest because of BC3’s current health and safety guidelines.
BC3 is temporarily requiring face coverings to be worn indoors at all BC3 locations.
BC3 @ Brockway will also waive the $25 application fee for prospective students who apply for enrollment at the open house. Prospective students can RSVP at apply.BC3.edu/open-house.
Prospective students attending the open house can explore career and transfer programs, and instructional formats, tour classrooms and the facility, and review cost of attendance and financial aid options.
Niche.com, Pittsburgh, analyzed information from the U.S. Department of Education, the Brookings Institution and other sources in areas such as academics, value and professors in ranking BC3 first in its 2022 Best Community Colleges in Pennsylvania report.
BC3 @ Brockway offers associate degrees in six transfer programs and in three career programs. BC3 @ Brockway students can apply credits earned toward a bachelor’s degree at public, private and online four-year colleges and universities.
Approximately 71 percent of BC3 students this fall are enrolled in transfer programs.
BC3 @ Brockway’s selection of two-year transfer programs features business administration, early childhood education (Pre K-4), general studies, health care science, psychology and social work. The two-year career programs are business management; Nursing, R.N. and office administration-executive. Students in BC3 @ Brockway’s career programs can develop the skills needed to enter the workforce immediately after graduation.
Students who complete a BC3 @ Brockway degree in business administration, early childhood education (Pre K-4), psychology and social work can transfer all credits to a parallel program and with junior standing to any Pennsylvania public four-year institution.
Students who complete a BC3 @ Brockway degree in business administration, general studies or psychology can transfer all credits to a parallel program at any Penn State University commonwealth campus.
BC3 @ Brockway is the only BC3 location other than Butler County Community College’s main campus to offer the career program in Nursing, R.N. Students can also take pre-nursing courses at BC3 @ Brockway, where they can finish their associate degree in Nursing, R.N.
The BC3 Education Foundation in 2021-2022 will award more than $200,000 in named scholarships. Scholarships, financial aid and BC3’s affordability allowed 70 percent of BC3’s Class of 2021 to graduate debt-free.
Approximately 83 percent of BC3’s credit classes this fall are face-to-face, about 14 percent are online and 3 percent are remote.
Prospective BC3 @ Brockway students can email questions to jill.martin-rend@bc3.edu or call 814-265-1813.