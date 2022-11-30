BUTLER — Butler County Community College’s Winter Session will allow BC3 and guest students to complete prerequisites for upcoming semesters, stay on track for graduation and save up to $516 in tuition and fees per each three-credit course when compared with costs of December-January online classes at regional public four-year institutions.
BC3’s five-week online Winter Session will offer 18 courses and be held Dec. 12 to Jan. 17. Students attending BC3 or other colleges and universities can register now at bc3.edu/winter.
BC3’s credits transfer to public, private and online four-year colleges and universities.
The college’s Winter Session has attracted at least 165 BC3 and guest students for three consecutive years, according to Becky Smith, the college’s director of records and registration. Guest students last year transferred BC3 Winter Session credits to at least 10 colleges and universities in Pennsylvania, Smith said.
Tuition and fees for a three-credit BC3 2022-2023 Winter Session course cost $606 for BC3 and guest students who live in Butler County and $915 for BC3 and guest students who live in other Pennsylvania counties.
Tuition and fees for a three-credit December-January online class at regional public four-year institutions for students from Pennsylvania range from $1,122.60 to $1,383.60.
BC3 and guest students from Butler County can save at least $516.60 for each BC3 Winter Session course compared with tuition and fees for December-January online classes at regional public four-year institutions. BC3 and guest students who live in other Pennsylvania counties can save $207.60.
“Why wouldn’t you want to have those cost savings while finishing a course that will work toward your degree or certificate at BC3 or transfer it to your home institution?” said Amy Pignatore, BC3’s dean of admissions and the college’s registrar. “It just makes economic sense.”
Courses in elementary statistics, general psychology, human growth and development, intermediate algebra, introduction to art and principles of management will be offered for a sixth consecutive BC3 Winter Session.
Calculus and analytic geometry I, and research writing, will be offered for a second time. Other BC3 2022-2023 Winter Session courses include American literature: Colonial and Romantic, college algebra, contemporary world history, introduction to music and introduction to religions of the world.
Winter Session guest students last year transferred BC3 credits to Shippensburg, Slippery Rock and Indiana universities of Pennsylvania; Penn State, Duquesne and Gannon universities; Westminster and Geneva colleges; the Pennsylvania College of Technology and the University of Pittsburgh, Smith said.
BC3’s Winter Session courses have the same requirements and expectations as a full-term course.
Registration is under way and closes at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 12.
BC3’s spring semester begins Jan. 17 with a 15-week Session 1 and a five-week mostly online Fast Track 1.
The college’s 10-week Session 2 begins Feb. 13. Fast Track 2 starts Feb. 20 and Fast Track 3, April 3.