BROCKWAY — Registration is now open for summer courses at Butler County Community College, which a year ago, drew 930 students, including guest students who transferred nearly 900 of the college’s affordable credits to colleges and universities in at least four states.
Students from Clarion, Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties taking face-to-face courses at BC3 this summer can save at least $414 in tuition and fees for each three-credit course, compared to summer face-to-face costs published by regional public four-year universities, and at least $207 for each three-credit online course.
BC3 will offer 158 courses this summer. Students can choose from course lengths of four, five, eight or 12 weeks, and from online or face-to-face formats.
Face-to-face classes will be held on BC3’s main campus, and at its additional locations that include BC3 @ Brockway in Brockway.
Students can learn more at bc3.edu/summer.