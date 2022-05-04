ST. MARYS — The Community Education Center’s (CEC) DISCOVER Partnership has teamed up with Mrs. Leigh Aaron, St. Marys High School counselor, for the “Be Your Own Boss” Entrepreneurship program.
Ninth-grade grade students started with a lesson provided by Amy Goode, program manager for the CEC, to introduce the topic, which was followed by a series of guest speakers, including:
Olivia Pistner, Creative State of Mind
Rachelle DeLullo, DEA DeLullo Cosmetics
Bradd Celidonia, Keystone Corner Lunch
Melissa Gornati, Sugar Mama’s Bakery
Adrienne Beimel, 6 Little Monkeys
One of the common messages throughout from the speakers was to “follow your passion” when deciding what type of business to start, along with “filling a need” in one’s community. Most claimed that owning a business is “a lot of work” despite what they hear on social media. Celidonia finished with “be okay with failing and learning to pivot.”
Students completed an interest survey to assess their skills and see how entrepreneurial they are and a post reflection to see if owning a business may be a career interest for their future. Almost 50 percent of students agreed that the program increased their awareness of Entrepreneurship as a career choice they had not considered.
As one student stated, “This career interests me because I would love to help my community.”
Another said, “While the speakers were talking about their passion and business, you could see the light in their eyes and how happy they are and that makes me want to maybe start my own business.”
For more information, contact Goode at 814-781-3437 or amy@communityedcenter.com.