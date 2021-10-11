REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech’s October Student of the Month is Matthew Beard.
Beard is a 10th grade student in the HVAC Shop and hopes to be a participant in the Cooperative Education program when he is eligible.
His home school is the DuBois Area School District.
Beard participates in the Metals program at Brockway Center for Arts and Technology after school. He works at Eat N Park and enjoys being outdoors in his free time.
His future plans after graduation are to have a successful career in the HVAC field as a technician.
He is the son of Teresa and Kevin Beard of DuBois.