BROCKWAY — On Saturday May 21, roller hockey players from western Pennsylvania will have a chance to lace up their skates to help a local family in need.
The annual Randy Carlson Memorial hockey tournament will be played in Brockway to raise money for Carter Horn, a 3-year-old boy who was diagnosed with leukemia at the end of 2021. Horn is facing two years of chemotherapy treatments with many trips to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh ahead.
The event began in 2005 after the passing of Randy Carlson, a passionate hockey player who lost his battle with melanoma that year. Since 2010, the tournament has been held annually and organizers began raising money to donate to a cancer charity in Randy’s name. Since that time, the event has raised over $25,000, including $8,000 a year ago.
“We’ve seen the tournament grow almost every year,” Bob Anderson, one of the event organizers, said. “We are fortunate to be able to do something we love to help people in need. As a parent myself, my heart goes out to the Horn family. Though we know we can only play a small role in Carter’s recovery, we want to show our support and help his family in any way we can.”
Bob works hand-in-hand with his wife, Summer, and is joined by his brother, Brian Anderson, and fellow hockey players, Tim Herman and Dan Fatula, to put the event together. The group raises money from local businesses and groups and organizes a raffle giveaway that accompanies the tournament.
The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude around 6 p.m. The basket raffle will begin around 10 a.m. and end around 2:30 p.m.
“The games are free and open to anyone who would like to attend,” Anderson said. “We encourage anyone who would like to help out the Horn family to stop down, watch some of the action, and participate in our raffle giveaway. We will have a ton of great prizes to give away and the talent on the court may surprise you!”
This year’s tournament will feature 15 teams with 5 players on each team. There will be players traveling from as far as New Castle, State College, and the Altoona area to compete. Teams will compete in round-robin play to determine seeding for a single elimination tournament. From there, only one team will outlast the others to claim the title.
“Even though the tournament is very competitive, this is truly one of those sporting events where there are no losers,” Anderson said.
Anybody who wants to help in any way can reach out to Summer at 814-590-5408. You can also learn more about the event by visiting www.xhlhockey.net/randycarlsontournament.
Former tournament winners and money raised:
- 2021 –Joe Spencer, Pat Hunter, Jerred Amick, Eric Llewellyn, Jess Bartholow, Mike Lehman $8,000
- 2021 Proceed Recipient –Paige Doane
- 2020 –Eric Llewellyn, Pat Hunter, Kevin Smith, Dave Jewell, Josh Clontz –$3,500
- 2020 Proceed Recipient –Daisy Ramano
- 2019 –Joe Bussard, Cody Schuckers, Dan Fatula, Derik Day, Adam McKinley –$5,000
- 2019 Proceed Recipient –Bentley Landis
- 2018 –Joe Bussard, Derik Day, Mike Jacobson, Jarrod Currin, Adam McKinley –$2,200
- 2018 Proceed Recipient –Brock Roy and Maddox Hyde
- 2017 – Eric Llewellyn, Steve Kalgren, Andy Calvert, Jeremiah Morris, Cory Schuckers –$1,800
- 2017 Proceed Recipient –The Hahne Cancer Center in DuBois
- 2016 –Rob Stanley, Eric Llewellyn, Kevin Smith, Andy Calvert, Henry Sutter –$850
- 2016 Proceed Recipient –Austin Shough
- 2015 –Rob Stanley, Kevin Smith, Dave Jewell, Derik Day, Rob Keith –$1,000
- 2015 Proceed Recipient –The family of Lisa Barr
- 2014 –Joe Bussard, Derik Day, Henry Deible, Greg Mohney, Adam McKinley –$1,000
- 2014 Proceed Recipient – The American Cancer Society
- 2013 –Derik Day, Joe Bussard, Greg Mohney, Henry Deible, Adam McKinley –$1,300
- 2013 Proceed Recipient – The American Cancer Society
- 2012 –Brian Anderson, Dave Jewell, Bob Anderson, Brandon Reiter, Rob Keith –$650
- 2012 Proceed Recipient – The American Cancer Society
- 2011 – Ryan Carlson, Jason Iseler, Josh Sanford, Adam McKinley, Rob Stanley –$650
- 2011 Proceed Recipient – The American Cancer Society
- 2010 –Kevin Smith, Cody Schuckers, Dave Jewell, Clay Halpin –$615
- 2010 Proceed Recipient – The American Cancer Society
- 2006 –Jason Iseler, Josh Stanford, Todd Carlson, Ryan Carlson, Rob Keith
- 2005 –Jason Iseler, Josh Stanford, Todd Carlson, Ryan Carlson, Rob Keith