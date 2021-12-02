SABULA — A benefit spaghetti dinner will be held at the Hickory Grange on Sunday, Dec. 5.
The event will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or until sold out. Tickets will be sold prior to the event or at the door if not sold out.
The cost is $9 per dinner and $4 per children 12 and under. The dinner will include spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread, drink and dessert.
The dinner will benefit Chris Eck, who is undergoing quadruple bypass heart surgery. He is a family, friend and co-worker at Spitzer Auto World in DuBois.
There will be a raffle drawing and a basket raffle.
For tickets, please contact Brittany at 814-771-9119 or Shawna at 814-603-0432.
This Hickory Grange is located at 836 Mountain Run Road, DuBois.