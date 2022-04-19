FALLS CREEK — The Human Resource Management Association of North Central PA Is hosting a meeting on benefit trends in 2022.
Jerry Calistri, president and CEO of Swift Kennedy & Associates, will discuss the latest benefit trends including benefits to attract and maintain employees. He will also discuss ways to improve your bottom line and the best use of technology.
The meeting will take place from 8-10 a.m. on Thursday, April 21 at Goodwill, 163 Preston Way, Falls Creek, with breakfast and networking starting at 7:30 a.m.
The cost is $15 for non HRMANCPA members.
To RSVP, email hrmancpa485@gmail.com.