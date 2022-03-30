WEEDVILLE — The Bennetts Valley Senior Center at 149 Plum St. in Weedville is announcing upcoming weekly meals and activities for seniors.
The center’s hours of operations are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, with meals served at noon. Those interested should call 814-787-7888 to make a reservation for a meal on the previous day.
Regular activities
- Bingo every Tuesday at 1 p.m.
- Ice cream socials on the second Wednesday of the month at 4:30 p.m.
- Birthday bashes on the fourth Monday of the month at 1 p.m.
- Free exercise every Tuesday and Thursday from 11-11:30 a.m., and 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Upcoming events
- April 2 –Spring Auction at 5 p.m. Music by Heather Olson at 7 p.m.
- May 29 –Family Fishing Day at 11 a.m. No license required, and prizes will be awarded.
Donations and memorial donations may be mailed to: Bennetts Valley Senior Center, 149 Plum St., P.O. Box 77, Weedville, PA 15868. Membership dues are $10 per year.
For more information, call 814-787-7888 and visit www.bennettsvalleyseniorcenter.com.