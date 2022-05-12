GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks will host its outdoor monthly Flea Market, Craft Show and Yard Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
Vendors will be showcasing wares, and their will be many flea market items to look at and buy, such as Mary Kay cosmetics and Skin Care products, household plants, jewelry, Color Street nails, crystals, art paintings, spiritual gift shop items, Ambassador Home Improvements $30,000 giveaway, woodwork products, farmhouse items, handmade soaps, jewelry, county fair lemonade, hair products and baked goods.
Conklin’s Concession will also join the event this year, offering a great menu.