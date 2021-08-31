GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks will host its first monthly flea market, craft show and yard sale Saturday, Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vendors will showcase their wares, and there will be lots of flea market items to look at, including woodwork products, farm house items, handmade soaps, jewelry, county fair lemonade, hair products, wood craving, hand crochet items, yard sale items and much more.
The Bilger’s Association will have its famous Bilger’s Rocks coffee mugs, shirts and hats on-hand. Conklin’s Concession will be open featuring a food menu. This event will be held outside. Vendors are welcome and can reserve their space by calling 814-236-3597.
Bilger’s Rocks will also host a “Recovery Day Celebration” from noon-4 p.m. Sept. 25, where the public is invited to join in celebrating health and wellness. Vendors and activities will be offered, and a “Stomp Out Cancer” Jeep rally will be held in the park from 12:30-2 p.m.