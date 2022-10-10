REYNOLDSVILLE — Bishop Jack Wisor will be speaking on “Hope for the Homeless” at the Reynoldsville Gospel Center in Reynoldsville on Sunday, Oct. 16, beginning at 11 a.m.
The Gospel Center is located at 129 Gospel Center Road, connecting to PA Route 830 (Reynoldsville-Falls Creek Road).
Wisor is the founding minister of The First Apostles’ Doctrine Church and the founder of the Just for Jesus Homeless Outreach Ministry located in Brockway. Wisor has been preaching, teaching and living the true gospel of Jesus Christ for more than 22 years, according to a press release.
“He is truly an advocate for the homeless, the hopeless and the poor in Pennsylvania and far beyond,” the release said.
Please call 814-265-0243 for directions or more information.