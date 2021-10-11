DuBOIS — Community Blood Bank is asking everyone in the community to give from the heart at an upcoming blood drive in the DuBois area.
For people who have never donated before, now is the time. Donating blood takes between 30 and 45 minutes. In that time donors fill out some paper work, complete a short health screening, donate blood, and have a post donation snack. Each donation can help save up to three lives of people right here in the community.
“You never know when you or someone else you know will need life-saving blood products,” says Erin Tighe Community Relations Specialist. “It’s the community’s responsibility to keep each other safe. Donating blood regularly can prevent blood shortages in times of need.”
Please consider coverage for the following blood drive: Treasure Lake Church, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 5-9 p.m.
Call Kathy at 716-450-0376 to schedule an appointment to donate.
Appointments are encouraged to reduce wait time, but not required.
Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.
Everyone who donates in the month of October with Community Blood Bank will automatically be entered to win 4 NFL Tickets (up to a $500 value) and a $50 gas card. Winner will be drawn Nov. 1.