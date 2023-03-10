DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. High 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%.