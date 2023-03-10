DUBOIS – The Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York will hold a blood drive at Penn Highlands Clearfield from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 14.
Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and 7 Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region.
Donating blood is a free, impactful way to give back to the community – in less than one hour. In the month of March, all donors at Community Blood Bank drives and the Erie Donor Center will receive entry for the chance to win two Major League Baseball tickets.
Call 814-456-4206 to schedule an appointment to donate.