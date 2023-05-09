PUNXSUTAWNEY — An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on May 18 at the Punxsutawney Alliance Church, 1307 S. Main St. Ext., Punxsutawney, in memory of Stephanie Kennedy.
Kennedy, 45, of Pittsburgh, passed away in September 2022 after battling aplastic anemia, a rare but serious blood condition that occurs when your bone marrow cannot make enough new blood cells for your body to work normally. During her treatment, she received more than 100 blood and platelet transfusions.
Russ and Liz Kennedy, Stephanie’s parents, are hosting the blood drive to help other families in need and “make the community aware that there are many reasons people need blood donations.”
“You never know if or when you might need blood products,” Russ and Liz Kennedy said.
Stephanie was a member of the Stanton United Methodist Church, graduate of DuBois Business College and employee for the Department of Energy.
The goal is to collect more than 20 units of blood at this drive.
To make an appointment to give blood or platelets at an upcoming drive, donors can visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 800-733-2767.
