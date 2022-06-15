BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the nearly 1,950 students who were named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List.
- Jennifer Adams of Lanse.
- Ana Arthurs of Ridgway.
- Kristen Bennett of Philipsburg.
- Ryan Forcey of Clearfield.
- Brooke Henry of St. Marys.
- Abigail Lecker of DuBois
- Gerard Lowe of Coalport
- Julie Macwilliams of Brookville
- Julie Marchioni of Reynoldsville
- Lauren Sattesahn of Clearfield
To qualify for Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (based on 4.0) during the semester.