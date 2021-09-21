BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the nearly 1,200 students who received their academic degrees the weekend of May 14-16.
The overall grade point average necessary for honors distinction is: cum laude (with distinction) 3.5 –3.74 overall average; magna cum laude (with great distinction) 3.75 –3.94 overall average and summa cum laude (with highest distinction) 3.95 –4.0 overall average.
Local graduates include:
- Morgan Adamson from Punxsutawney, graduated with a degree in social work.
- Lynne Garvey from Philipsburg, graduated with a degree in nursing practice (DNP).
- Laken Hergert from Brookville, graduated cum laude with a degree in early childhood (PK-4)/deaf hard of hearing (N-12).
- Madison Kovalick from Morrisdale, graduated with a degree in MS speech-language pathology.
- Sierra Liptak from Morrisdale, graduated magna cum laude with a degree in psychology.
- Dawson Lynch from Grassflat, graduated with a degree in business administrationfinance.
- Jennifer Rearick from Byrnedale, graduated summa cum laude with a degree in criminal justice.
- Emily Semelsberger from Hastings, graduated magna cum laude with a degree in speech pathology and audiology.