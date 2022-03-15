BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University held its Fall 2021 commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10, 2021 and Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at the Haas Center for the Arts, Mitrani Hall, on campus.
Overall, 461 students (85 graduate students and 376 undergraduate students) earned their degrees from the School of Graduate Studies, the Zeigler College of Business, the College of Education, the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Science and Technology.
- Ally Burdick from St. Marys graduated with a degree in psychology.
- Lacie Pichler from Brockway graduated cum laude with a degree in environmental –geographical –geological sciences.
BU President Bashar Hanna spoke of how proud he is of all the graduates.
“In this challenging period in our lifetime, I must share how profoundly proud I am of each of you,” said Hanna. “In your own way, you showed the grit and hard work we Huskies are known for! And I am sure there were moments of doubt and despair, but you made it! Your determination and never-quit attitude have led you here today.”
At the graduate and Zeigler College of Business ceremony, the commencement address was given by Dr. Carolyn LaMacchia, chair of the Department of Information Technology, Analytics, and Business Education. The guest speaker at the College of Education and the College of Science and Technology was Todd Hoover, chair of the Department of Teaching and Learning; while Meredith Grimsley, chair of the Department of Art and Art History, spoke at the College of Liberal Arts ceremony.