BLOOMSBURG — More than 500 students from Bloomsburg University recently completed academic internships.
A for-credit, academic internship must meet certain requirements set by academic departments and includes a formal agreement between the university and the internship site. Students work with a site supervisor and faculty advisor throughout the internship, gaining hands-on learning and practical experience for their future career.
“Career experiences such as internships are a fantastic way for students to apply what they’ve learned in class, experience career fields first-hand, and/or course-correct career paths they may not like,” explained Wren Fritsky, Director for Career and Professional Development. “Some companies hire exclusively from their intern pool, so it greatly increases a student’s chance of finding a career fit right after graduation.”
Whitly Breakey from Johnsonburg completed an internship with Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit #9.
Lacie Pichler from Brockway completed an internship with Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
Bloomsburg University has established relationships with more than 2,000 companies across the United States, such as JP Morgan Chase & Co., Comcast, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), The Department of Homeland Security, FBI, Verizon, and the Walt Disney Company.
Internships are part of The Professional U experience at Bloomsburg University which connects students with alumni, employers, and opportunities that integrate academics with experiential learning. Through professional development and career experiences, students build the skills and confidence necessary to impact their community and profession.
Bloomsburg University is one of 14 universities in Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education. The university serves approximately 8,600 students, offering comprehensive programs of study in the colleges of Education, Business, Liberal Arts and Science and Technology.