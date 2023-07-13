DuBOIS – Two-time Grammy nominated Chicago Blues Hall of Fame Artist and 2021 and 2016 Blues Music Award Winner John Primer is coming to Treasure Lake.
Primer will perform on Saturday, July 22 at the Lakeview Lodge. General admission includes an all-you-can-eat pasta buffet, with admission at 6:30 p.m. There are also premier seating and VIP seating admission tickets available.
Primer has two Lifetime Achievement Awards, and in 2018, he was given the “Muddy Award” for being a Traditional Blues Icon by the Jus’ Blues Foundation.
Primer is known as one of the very last traditional blues artists with original Mississippi roots.
Visit treasurelakepa.ticketbud.com for tickets.