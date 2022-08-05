DuBOIS — Aaron Bohley, a member of the Class of 2022 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Penn State Behrend, Erie. His field of study will be computer engineering.
More Lifestyle
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Nightclub-themed bar 'Nightfall' opens at Invictus in DuBois
-
STARTING OVER: Owners of The Inn at Narrows Creek bed and breakfast rebuilding
-
St. Marys woman accused of abusing children
-
Expansion coming to Blackbird Distillery
-
Rathmel Run Farmer's Market is popular for fresh, local produce
-
Todd Thompson reflects on decades as DuBois history teacher, historian
-
DuBois Area High School graduates remain best friends across the years
-
Weedville man allegedly leads police on high-speed chase
-
Wilcox man jailed for allegedly using counterfeit $100 bills
-
Fair's livestock auction brings in $200,000
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.