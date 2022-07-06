DuBOIS — Aaron Bohley, a member of the Class of 2022 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Penn State Behrend, Erie.
His field of study will be computer engineering.
He resides in Clearfield. At Central, he was a member of the National Honor Society and an honor student.
Bohley had a District 9 Tennis Playoff Win and played basketball for one year and tennis for two years.
He graduated from Central with college credits in college composition through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College.
Bohley is the son of Christopher and Lauren Bohley.