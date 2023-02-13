CLEARFIELD — Every year, the staff at Boyles Insurance in Clearfield skip birthday presents for each other and instead collect money for a charity, which is then matched by the company.
Agent Megan Witherite chose to donate to Scrubmasters, a Sykesville-based, non-profit organization. Funds raised are donated to locals with health concerns (people requiring major medical treatment, traveling, lodging, etc.). Scrubmasters also donate to an organization called Camo Cares – which raises money to send kids with life-threatening illnesses and/or disabilities and wounded military veterans on their dream hunts.
Since 1999, Scrubmasters have hosted an array of events including golf outings, gun bashes, archery & clay shoots, coyote hunts, the annual “Scrubmaster’s Ball”, Sykestoberfest and Megan’s favorite – the Yachtmen’s Club Boat Race! Megan is pictured with Scrubmaster’s Jenna Matthews.