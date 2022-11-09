ST MARYS — During the week of Halloween, students in the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys took part in several spooky activities.
They began with preparing “scary spaghetti and meatballs” for cooking club and creating Oreo spider treats. They also participated in the Business Trick or Treat in downtown St. Marys, said Executive Director Joe Jacob.
The club passed out candy to South St. Marys Street Elementary School students during their walk back from Elk Towers on Friday, Oct. 28 as well.
The club also hosted Halloween dances that same evening, one for elementary students and a later one for middle and high school students, said Jacob.
“The kids enjoyed music, games, and food throughout the night. To say everyone enjoyed the night is an understatement,” said Jacob.
The club also participated in the Trunk or Treat event at Camp Owners on Oct. 30.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/boysandgirlsclubofstmarys.