ST. MARYS — The second annual Boys & Girls Club of St Marys Great Futures golf classic was held recently at the Bavarian Hills Golf Course.
This was a four-person scramble with 30 foursomes sponsored by local businesses and organizations participating.
The Jet Metals team – Cameron Resch, Adam Resch, Jamie Baker and Lucas Benjamin – won low net on a match of cards with a score of 51.
Low-gross honors went to the team of Isaac Wortman, George Schneider, Brady Schneider, and Kyle Schneider with a 56.
Second place low-net, with a score of 52, went to the Art Heary & Sons team – Tom Heary, Derek Hanson, Ryan Heary and John Heary.
The Straub Insurance team – Steve Straub, AJ Straub, Travis Skrzypek and Len Schneider – carded a net 53 to claim third place low net.
The club is grateful for the Crystal Fire Department and Suburban Building Center for sponsoring the ball drop, Wendy’s for sponsoring lunch, and Driveby Serenade for providing the entertainment. This year’s winners were first place Joe Glass, second place Mark Mastrogiacomo, third place Jennifer Elliott and fourth place Gerry Uberti who donated his winnings back to the club.
The Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys would like to thank all sponsors and golfers.
Next year’s golf outing will be held on June 28, 2024, when the club celebrates its 100-year anniversary.
Visit www.smboysandgirlsclub.com.