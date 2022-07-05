DuBOIS — Brandin Anderson, a member of the Class of 2022 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Youngstown State University, Youngstown, Ohio. His field of study will be nutrition.
He resides in Weedville and is a parishioner at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Force. He volunteered as an altar server there.
At Central, he played baseball for four years and football for two years. He signed to play college baseball with Youngstown State University.
He received academic and athletic scholarships.
Anderson is the son of Joe and Karen Anderson.