UNIVERSITY PARK — Margaret Brittingham, professor of wildlife resources, extension wildlife specialist and one of the state’s leading ornithologists, recently retired from Penn State after a 33-year, innovative career in the College of Agricultural Sciences.
Hired by the university in 1988, she was the first female faculty member in the School of Forest Resources (now the Department of Ecosystem Science and Management). Originally having an extension and research appointment, she picked up teaching responsibilities in 1994 when she stepped in to teach ornithology. She continued to teach ornithology and an associated field lab each spring semester.
Teaching the field lab was one of her favorite times of the year. “Each lab was unique, and we had so many great birding adventures,” she said. “I especially loved seeing students come into the class knowing very little about birds and leave with a lifelong interest in birds and the environment.”
Her three-way split in responsibilities was different from most faculty and presented unique challenges and opportunities, she pointed out. “Because of my split, I focused my research on regional issues of concern — although many are relevant at larger scales — so that my research and extension activities could be closely tied together.”
A respected researcher with more than 75 papers published in scientific journals — mostly focusing on avian ecology, ornithology and wildlife habitat management — and a trusted source of information about wildlife for the public and news media, with about 100 fact sheets and more than 50 extension publications online, Brittingham is widely known and respected in Pennsylvania.
“My research and extension program were linked throughout my career,” she said. “I developed an extensive research-based extension program that covered a wide range of topics, including creating and enhancing backyards for wildlife, habitat management in forests and farmlands, and methods of minimizing ecological and environmental impacts of shale gas development on forests and wildlife.”
Brittingham has long been recognized by many of Penn State’s important stakeholders as an expert on ornithology and the influences of land management on bird populations, according to Bradley Cardinale, professor and head of Ecosystem Science and Management. He noted that she has been esteemed by her colleagues, valued by her students and trusted by the public.
“Margaret is a true trailblazer,” he said. “One thing I most admire about Margaret is how she has used her love for birds to connect people to nature. Her enthusiasm is contagious, and she has inspired many students to follow in her footsteps.”
Brittingham has been a mentor to hundreds of students over the years, many of whom have gone on to become accomplished professionals in their areas of conservation — working as wildlife biologists, avian ecologists, natural resource managers, education specialists and research scientists for agencies and organizations such as the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Hawk Mountain Sanctuary and Cornell Lab of Ornithology, among others.
She advised and guided dozens of graduate students in their studies over the years, primarily in the areas of avian ecology, human impacts on bird populations and the effects of land-use change on birds. Her students’ research addressed relevant wildlife conservation concerns, and much of it is available to the public through numerous extension publications, presentations and webinars.
“It’s been an honor to mentor them and to see them excel and reach their full potential,” she said. “Preparing the next generation of conservationists was rewarding and one of the best parts of my work.”
Originally from Tennessee, Brittingham has had a lifelong interest in the outdoors. She earned her undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degrees in wildlife ecology from the University of Wisconsin.
“I wanted a career that would be intellectually stimulating while also allowing me to better understand ways to protect the environment, which is very important to me,” she said. “Because so much of my research has been applied through Penn State Extension, it’s been rewarding to see the results and the positive impact it has had on our natural resources, especially in Pennsylvania.”
The recipient of nearly a dozen honors and awards over her career, Brittingham especially appreciates one: in 2019, she received the Woman of Lifetime Achievement in Conservation Award from PennFuture. The nonprofit environmental advocacy group said the honor “celebrates the cumulative accomplishments of a remarkable woman’s lifetime devotion to environmental advocacy and, specifically, her contributions to the protection and enhancement of Pennsylvania’s natural greatness.”
Sandy Smith, teaching professor in forest resources and natural resources and youth extension specialist, who worked with Brittingham for more than 30 years, said that her students viewed her as a role model. He added that she is widely respected by her colleagues in wildlife and fisheries science across the country — not just for her great ornithological expertise and biological knowledge, but for her sincere and honest character.