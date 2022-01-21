FRANKLIN, MA — Mackenzie Hook of Brockport has earned a place on the President’s List for the Fall 2021 semester at Dean College in Franklin, Massachusetts. Students named to the President’s List have demonstrated a series commitment to their studies while at Dean College.
Brockport resident named to Fall 2021 President's List at Dean College
