FRANKLIN, MA — Dean College is pleased to announce that Mackenzie Hook of Brockport has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.
Brockport resident named to spring 2022 Semester Dean's List at Dean College
