FRANKLIN, MA — Mackenzie Hook of Brockport has earned the role of Assistant Lighting Designer & Assistant Stage Manager in the Dean College production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, beginning Wednesday, March 30 through Sunday, April 3.
Big business means big laughs in this classic satire of big business and all it holds sacred. A tune-filled comic gem that took Broadway by storm, winning both the Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying is an irreverent and tuneful romp, jam-packed with sly, swift, and sharp jabs to the funny bone and an exhilarating score by Frank Loesser. The story follows the rise of J. Pierrepont Finch, who climbs the corporate ladder from lowly window washer to high-powered executive, tackling such familiar but potent dangers as the aggressively compliant “company man,” the office party, backstabbing coworkers, caffeine addiction and, of course, true love.
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.
The Dean College production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying will take place in the Main Stage in the Campus Center at Dean College, 109 West Central Street, Franklin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Dean College welcomes families and guests over the age of 12 to all our performances, provided patrons have complied with all COVID-19 safety guidelines.
To learn more about the show and all safety policies, and to purchase tickets, visit www.dean.edu/boxoffice.