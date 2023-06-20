BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area High School 2023 Scholastic Awards Program was held May 23.
The following awards were given:
Honor students: Chloe Benden, Shaelynn Brubaker, Alexzander Carlson, Amanda Decker, Maci Dixon, Rachael Ellenberger, Aiden Grieneisen, Gabrielle Hertel, Reina Kahle, Johnathan Knox, Emily Michalski, Emma Miller, Alia Mosier, Hunter Raffeinner, Taylor Rhed, Abigail Rhed-Latshaw, Savannah Ross, Madelyn Schmader, Natalie Smith, Dakota Snyder, Paris Stern, Seth Stewart, Ezra Swanson, Shayleigh Thomas, Leah Trunzo, Emily Verner, Riley Williams
Class officers: President –Shaelynn Brubaker; Vice President Leah Trunzo; Secretary Alexzander Carlson; Treasurer Hunter Raffeinner
Scholastic Honor Awards: Valedictorian –Emily Michalski; Salutatorian –Taylor Rhed
School Board Service Representative Award: Shaelynn Brubaker
The Frank Varischetti Scholarship Awards: Emily Michalski, Taylor Rhed, Chloe Benden, Emma Miller, Seth Stewart, Madelyn Schmader, Hunter Raffeinner, Emily Verner, Aiden Grieneisen, Natalie Smith
The Glenn and Ruth Mengle Foundation Scholarships: Chloe Benden, Shaelynn Brubaker, Alexzander Carlson, Amanda Decker, Maci Dixon, Aiden Grieneisen, Gabrielle Hertel, Reina Kahle, Johnathan Knox, Emily Michalski, Emma Miller, Alia Mosier, Hunter Raffeinner, Taylor Rhed, Abigail Rhed-Latshaw, Savannah Ross, Madelyn Schmader, Natalie Smith, Dakota Snyder, Paris Stern, Seth Stewart, Leah Trunzo, Emily Verner
The Glenn and Ruth Mengle Foundation Scholarships (Business, Trade, Technical School Enrollment): Gina Kelly, Kaitlyn Puhala, Lydia Smith, Ezra Swanson
L. Jean and Jay S. Wells Memorial Scholarships: Aiden Grieneisen, Alia Mosier, Abigail Rhed-Latshaw
Rita M. Fiddler Cook Scholarship: Katelyn Kennedy
The Stephen P. Zarlinski Scholarship: Seth Stewart
The John H. Esposito Scholar/Saxophonist Scholarship: Maci Dixon
The Debbie Carlson Tamburlin Memorial Scholarship: Hunter Raffeinner
The Trooper Monty Mitchell Memorial Scholarship: Madelyn Schmader
The Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July Queen: Shaelynn Brubaker
The Southern Clarion Police Association Scholarship: Emma Miller
The Priority First Federal Credit Union Scholarship: Emily Michalski
The Shane Horner Memorial Scholarship: Hunter Raffeinner
The Cynthia Kaye McClintick Memorial Scholarship: Savannah Ross
The Judith Britten Memorial Scholarship: Shaelynn Brubaker
The Reitz Theater Performing Arts Scholarship: Shaelynn Brubaker
The Ellen Marie McMeekin Memorial Scholarship: Leah Trunzo
The Ashley Stang Esposito Memorial Scholarship: Emma Miller
The Sandy Township High School Alumni Scholarship: Emma Miller
The Horton Township Sportmen’s Club Scholarship in Memory of Ray Serafini: Shaelynn Brubaker
The Horton Township Sportmen’s Club Scholarship in Memory of Brent Fields: Ezra Swanson
The Justin Barraclough Memorial Scholarships: Alexzander Carlson, Amanda Decker
The Forsyth Drilling, Inc. Scholarship: Katelyn Kennedy, Ezra Swanson
The Paul V and Kathleen M Fremer Memorial Scholarship: Kaitlyn Puhala, Ezra Swanson
The Justin J. Ellenberger Sr Memorial Scholarship: Ezra Swanson
The Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award: Seth Stewart
The Brockway Area Kaimanns Club Scholarships: Maci Dixon, Saylor Papa, Madelyn Schmader
The Burnice Shepley Music Award: Emily Verner
The George Monaco Music Award: Maci Dixon
The Stanley Levin & William Reed Music Award: Shaelynn Brubaker
The Horton-Brockway Area Lions Club Scholarship: Emma Miller
The Jodi Wilcox Family Memorial Scholarship: Taylor Rhed
The Robert P. Martini Memorial Scholarship: Emily Michalski, Taylor Rhed
The Anthony L. Petruzzi Educational-Athletic Memorial Award: Leah Trunzo
The Edward and Evelyn Biss Nursing Scholarship: Norah Papa
The Aaron Cantafio Life Changing Award: Aiden Grieneisen
The Dr. Dorothy J. McGlinsky Hook Memorial Scholarship: Shaelynn Brubaker
The Karli Bennett VanBenthusen Memorial Scholarships: Kaitlyn Puhala, Savannah Ross
The Jeff Fustine Memorial Firefighter Scholarship: Emma Miller, Savannah Ross
The Rotary Club Scholarship: Chloe Benden, Hunter Raffeinner
The Horatio Alger Scholarship: Hunter Raffeinner
The Penn Highlands Healthcare and The Challenge Program, Inc: Stem Award – Emily Michalski, Community Service Award – Savannah Ross, Academic Excellence Award – Emily Michalski, Academic Improvement – Hunter Krach, Attendance Award – Ryan Rutherford
The United Electric “Shine the Light” Scholarship: Gabrielle Hertel, Ezra Swanson
Scholastic Assessment Test:
1200 Club: Chloe Benden, Maci Dixon, Aiden Grieneisen, Emily Michalski, Taylor Rhed, Natalie Smith, Dakota Snyder, Seth Stewart, Emily Verner
650 Club – Math: Chloe Benden, Emily Michalski, Seth Stewart
650 Club – Verbal: Emily Michalski, Taylor Rhed, Natalie Smith
The Class of 1988 Scholarship Award: Alaina Spellen
The Class of 1969 Memorial Award for Excellence: Seth Stewart
The Class of 1943 Scholarship Award: Tanner Guaglianone
American Red Cross Educational Scholarship: Katelyn Kennedy
English Scholarship Award: Emily Michalski
History Achievement Award: Taylor Rhed
Mathematics Award: Emily Michalski
The Eagle Scout Honor Cord: Johnathan Knox, Ryan Rutherford
Senior Student Council Service Awards: Savannah Ross
Mock Trial Awards: Alexzander Carlson, Johnathan Knox, Hunter Krach
Thespian Society: Shaelynn Brubaker, Emily Verner
National School Choral Award: Shaelynn Brubaker
Perfect Honor Roll 9th-12th grade: Aiden Grieneisen, Emily Michalski, Emma Miller, Hunter Raffeinner, Taylor Rhed, Madelyn Schmader
The NOCTI Pennsylvania Skills Certificate: Hunter Krach
The NOCTI Certificate of Competency: Zachery Delia, Tanner Guaglianone, Natane Isabella, Riley Williams, Kolton Wineberg
The Agricultural Competency Cords: Patricia Buchanan, Zackery Delia, Tanner Guaglianone, Kelsey Heverley, Natane Isabella, Hunter Krach, Riley Williams, Kolton Wineberg
Highest GPA: Emily Michalski
A total of $85,325.00 was awarded in scholarships and awards.