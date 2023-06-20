BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area High School 2023 Scholastic Awards Program was held May 23.

The following awards were given:

Honor students: Chloe Benden, Shaelynn Brubaker, Alexzander Carlson, Amanda Decker, Maci Dixon, Rachael Ellenberger, Aiden Grieneisen, Gabrielle Hertel, Reina Kahle, Johnathan Knox, Emily Michalski, Emma Miller, Alia Mosier, Hunter Raffeinner, Taylor Rhed, Abigail Rhed-Latshaw, Savannah Ross, Madelyn Schmader, Natalie Smith, Dakota Snyder, Paris Stern, Seth Stewart, Ezra Swanson, Shayleigh Thomas, Leah Trunzo, Emily Verner, Riley Williams

Class officers: President –Shaelynn Brubaker; Vice President Leah Trunzo; Secretary Alexzander Carlson; Treasurer Hunter Raffeinner

Scholastic Honor Awards: Valedictorian –Emily Michalski; Salutatorian –Taylor Rhed

School Board Service Representative Award: Shaelynn Brubaker

The Frank Varischetti Scholarship Awards: Emily Michalski, Taylor Rhed, Chloe Benden, Emma Miller, Seth Stewart, Madelyn Schmader, Hunter Raffeinner, Emily Verner, Aiden Grieneisen, Natalie Smith

The Glenn and Ruth Mengle Foundation Scholarships: Chloe Benden, Shaelynn Brubaker, Alexzander Carlson, Amanda Decker, Maci Dixon, Aiden Grieneisen, Gabrielle Hertel, Reina Kahle, Johnathan Knox, Emily Michalski, Emma Miller, Alia Mosier, Hunter Raffeinner, Taylor Rhed, Abigail Rhed-Latshaw, Savannah Ross, Madelyn Schmader, Natalie Smith, Dakota Snyder, Paris Stern, Seth Stewart, Leah Trunzo, Emily Verner

The Glenn and Ruth Mengle Foundation Scholarships (Business, Trade, Technical School Enrollment): Gina Kelly, Kaitlyn Puhala, Lydia Smith, Ezra Swanson

L. Jean and Jay S. Wells Memorial Scholarships: Aiden Grieneisen, Alia Mosier, Abigail Rhed-Latshaw

Rita M. Fiddler Cook Scholarship: Katelyn Kennedy

The Stephen P. Zarlinski Scholarship: Seth Stewart

The John H. Esposito Scholar/Saxophonist Scholarship: Maci Dixon

The Debbie Carlson Tamburlin Memorial Scholarship: Hunter Raffeinner

The Trooper Monty Mitchell Memorial Scholarship: Madelyn Schmader

The Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July Queen: Shaelynn Brubaker

The Southern Clarion Police Association Scholarship: Emma Miller

The Priority First Federal Credit Union Scholarship: Emily Michalski

The Shane Horner Memorial Scholarship: Hunter Raffeinner

The Cynthia Kaye McClintick Memorial Scholarship: Savannah Ross

The Judith Britten Memorial Scholarship: Shaelynn Brubaker

The Reitz Theater Performing Arts Scholarship: Shaelynn Brubaker

The Ellen Marie McMeekin Memorial Scholarship: Leah Trunzo

The Ashley Stang Esposito Memorial Scholarship: Emma Miller

The Sandy Township High School Alumni Scholarship: Emma Miller

The Horton Township Sportmen’s Club Scholarship in Memory of Ray Serafini: Shaelynn Brubaker

The Horton Township Sportmen’s Club Scholarship in Memory of Brent Fields: Ezra Swanson

The Justin Barraclough Memorial Scholarships: Alexzander Carlson, Amanda Decker

The Forsyth Drilling, Inc. Scholarship: Katelyn Kennedy, Ezra Swanson

The Paul V and Kathleen M Fremer Memorial Scholarship: Kaitlyn Puhala, Ezra Swanson

The Justin J. Ellenberger Sr Memorial Scholarship: Ezra Swanson

The Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award: Seth Stewart

The Brockway Area Kaimanns Club Scholarships: Maci Dixon, Saylor Papa, Madelyn Schmader

The Burnice Shepley Music Award: Emily Verner

The George Monaco Music Award: Maci Dixon

The Stanley Levin & William Reed Music Award: Shaelynn Brubaker

The Horton-Brockway Area Lions Club Scholarship: Emma Miller

The Jodi Wilcox Family Memorial Scholarship: Taylor Rhed

The Robert P. Martini Memorial Scholarship: Emily Michalski, Taylor Rhed

The Anthony L. Petruzzi Educational-Athletic Memorial Award: Leah Trunzo

The Edward and Evelyn Biss Nursing Scholarship: Norah Papa

The Aaron Cantafio Life Changing Award: Aiden Grieneisen

The Dr. Dorothy J. McGlinsky Hook Memorial Scholarship: Shaelynn Brubaker

The Karli Bennett VanBenthusen Memorial Scholarships: Kaitlyn Puhala, Savannah Ross

The Jeff Fustine Memorial Firefighter Scholarship: Emma Miller, Savannah Ross

The Rotary Club Scholarship: Chloe Benden, Hunter Raffeinner

The Horatio Alger Scholarship: Hunter Raffeinner

The Penn Highlands Healthcare and The Challenge Program, Inc: Stem Award – Emily Michalski, Community Service Award – Savannah Ross, Academic Excellence Award – Emily Michalski, Academic Improvement – Hunter Krach, Attendance Award – Ryan Rutherford

The United Electric “Shine the Light” Scholarship: Gabrielle Hertel, Ezra Swanson

Scholastic Assessment Test:

1200 Club: Chloe Benden, Maci Dixon, Aiden Grieneisen, Emily Michalski, Taylor Rhed, Natalie Smith, Dakota Snyder, Seth Stewart, Emily Verner

650 Club – Math: Chloe Benden, Emily Michalski, Seth Stewart

650 Club – Verbal: Emily Michalski, Taylor Rhed, Natalie Smith

The Class of 1988 Scholarship Award: Alaina Spellen

The Class of 1969 Memorial Award for Excellence: Seth Stewart

The Class of 1943 Scholarship Award: Tanner Guaglianone

American Red Cross Educational Scholarship: Katelyn Kennedy

English Scholarship Award: Emily Michalski

History Achievement Award: Taylor Rhed

Mathematics Award: Emily Michalski

The Eagle Scout Honor Cord: Johnathan Knox, Ryan Rutherford

Senior Student Council Service Awards: Savannah Ross

Mock Trial Awards: Alexzander Carlson, Johnathan Knox, Hunter Krach

Thespian Society: Shaelynn Brubaker, Emily Verner

National School Choral Award: Shaelynn Brubaker

Perfect Honor Roll 9th-12th grade: Aiden Grieneisen, Emily Michalski, Emma Miller, Hunter Raffeinner, Taylor Rhed, Madelyn Schmader

The NOCTI Pennsylvania Skills Certificate: Hunter Krach

The NOCTI Certificate of Competency: Zachery Delia, Tanner Guaglianone, Natane Isabella, Riley Williams, Kolton Wineberg

The Agricultural Competency Cords: Patricia Buchanan, Zackery Delia, Tanner Guaglianone, Kelsey Heverley, Natane Isabella, Hunter Krach, Riley Williams, Kolton Wineberg

Highest GPA: Emily Michalski

A total of $85,325.00 was awarded in scholarships and awards.

Tags