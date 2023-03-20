BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology announces their spring events schedule for 2023.
In addition to the free after school programing offered to high school students Monday through Friday from 2:30 until 5:30 p.m., BCAT is pleased to offer the following enrichment art experiences.
This 2023 schedule is varied with adult classes, adult workshops, inter-generational workshops, tween workshops and open studios.
The BCAT Center is equipped with two fully equipped art studios staffed by working artists. The ceramics studio boasts 15 wheels, two large hand building tables, a glaze lab, four indoor ceramic kilns,
A Raku kiln, and an outdoor gas kiln designed to fire pieces up to 6 feet tall. The metal arts studio is equipped with 15 jeweler benches, enameling kilns, materials, anvils and is also staffed by a working artist.
The class schedules are as follows. Persons may sign up for one or multiple. All classes are held at BCAT, 1200 Wood St., Brockway, Pa.
Tween Workshops are offered on Saturdays from noon-3 p.m. and are open to students in grades 5-8.
Each workshop is $25 per student.
On The Wheel in ceramics is offered April 29.
Leaf pendants in metals is offered May 13.
Hand built bowls in ceramics is offered May 24.
Intergenerational workshops, a newly developed concept, is ideal for adults who would like to bring children or grandchildren and spend quality time creating together. Open to children 10-17 accompanied by an adult 18+ — $50 for two people; $70 for three people.
Handbuilt planters will be offered May 6.
Open studios evenings are from 6-8 p.m. and is open to Adults18+. Ceramics is open Monday evenings. No cost to students enrolled. It is $20 per person if not an enrolled student.
Metals is open Wednesday evenings. No cost to students.
Adult workshops are offered evenings from 6-9 p.m. It is open to adults.
Wine and Wheel in ceramics is April 19. Must be 21 to participate.
Patterned cuff bracelets metals on April 27
Slab-built baskets ceramics May 10.
Wine and Wheel in ceramics May 17.
Candle Snuffers in Metals May 18.
Pinched Citrus Reamers in Ceramics May 31.
Doughnut Stone Pendants In Metals.
Adult classes run evenings 6-9 and are open to 18-plus.
Wheel Throwing is a six-week course that will run Tuesdays from April 18-May 23. The course cost is $108 tuition*+$45. Material fee. Art educators are welcome for free and only pay materials fee. All educators can get Act 48 credits. There is a 5 percent discount for all educators, seniors and veterans.
Handbuilding is a six-week course that will run April 20-May 25 on Thursdays.
METALS FUNDAMENTALS is an eight-week course on Tuesdays, starting April 18 — $144 tuition 8+ $60 materials fee. Art educators are welcome for free and only pay materials fee. There is a 15 percent discount for all educators, seniors and veterans.
“The sand in the hourglass flows only one way. Don’t waste precious time chasing someone else’s definition of success. Live your life with purpose now. Look for the things that inspire you, trouble you, make you feel most alive, and trust in those things to shape your future. They will give you all your heart could ever wish for,” according to BCAT founder Bill Strickland, who replicated his Pittsburgh success story by providing art for communities like ours.
“Find your inspiration here at the BCAT Center,” said Deborah Heigel, M.Ed., executive firector of The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology.
Contact bcatarts@gmail.com for general inquiry.
Caleb.sykora.bodie@brockwaycat.org for ceramics