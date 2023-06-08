BROCKWAY – A main theme of the Brockway Area School District 130th Commencement was using the past to build the future.
Valedictorian Emily Michalski quoted British Architect Norman Foster: “As an architect you design for the present, with an awareness of the past, for a future which is essentially unknown.” Her point to her classmates was that their futures are unknown, but they have a foundation to build upon as they move forward.
“You have become the architects of your own lives, building your futures on the lessons of the past,” she said.
The Class of 2023 graduated 60 students, and at the previous night’s Scholastic Awards Banquet, they received over $486,657 in scholarships.
The ceremony started at 8 p.m. at Frank Varischetti Field during a windy evening. Co-Principal Mark Dippold opened the ceremony by pointing out the big rocks they needed to hold the speeches down against the wind. Superintendent Jeff Vizza joked that this was the first time at a graduation he almost pulled a hamstring chasing speeches across the field. Then, Senior Class President Shaelynn Brubaker sang the National Anthem and Student Council President prayed that the class would use the privilege of their education to make the world a better place according to God’s will. Music Teacher Ryan Carter directed a chorus to sing two songs and the alma mater. Co-Principal Brian Mulhollan then presented the class to School Board President Katie Bish, who presented diplomas. The evening ended with a fireworks display.
Salutatorian Taylor Rhed also evoked the past as a foundation for the future when she talked about advice the seniors would give to their kindergarten selves. She said that her brother’s preschool graduation made her think about the road from kindergarten to their senior walk through both the elementary and the high school, and she hopes her brother knows that kindness will go a long way as he takes his first steps in Brockway Area Elementary School.
“We’ll take with us the lessons we’ve learned and the friendships we’ve built along the way,” she said.
“I am sure everyone has created memories that will last a lifetime,” Michalski said. “These experiences have shaped me and made me who I am today, and they have prepared me for the future.”
Another person facing a new beginning is Superintendent Vizza, who recently announced his retirement, effective in February. The Brockway Class of 2023 will be his last commencement as a school district employee. He commented on how fitting the Class of 2023 is for his final graduating class.
“This is my 23rd and final graduation,” he said. “I can honestly not think of a better place than Brockway and a better senior class to end my career.”
Vizza gave the Class of 2023 three thoughts to guide them in the future. His first piece of advice was to find their passions, to do what makes them happy. He then advised the class to set personal and professional goals, using short-term goals as mile-markers in their lives and long-term goals to shape them into who they want to become. He said that life is not a sprint, but a marathon, and their goals should guide them.
His final piece of advice was the need to persevere: “No matter what you encounter, never ever give up. Through the course of your journey, I can guarantee you that you will face difficult situations, and in some cases, failure. The world we live in is extremely competitive, and it will test your mental toughness. Become a problem-solver who is relentless in finding a solution. Successful people use failure as motivation. Graduates, believe in yourselves.”
Graduating Wednesday night were Nyqal Baker, Chloe Benden, Katlynn Bish, Emily Bloom, Shaelynn Brubaker, Patricia Buchanan, Alexzander Carlson, Amanda Decker, Zackery Delia, Brady DeMonte, Maci Dixon, Rachael Ellenberger, Joie Fields, Aiden Grieneisen, Leah Grieneisen, Tanner Guaglianone, Gabrielle Hertel, Kelsey Heverley, Justin Hilliard, Natane Isabella, Reina Kahle, Gina Kelly, Katelyn Kennedy, Johnathan Knox, Hunter Krach, Stephanie Kuntz, Peyton Lasher, Emily Michalski, Emma Miller, Logan Mooney, Alia Mosier, Brooke Newton, Macie Orinko, Norah Papa, Saylor Papa, Raymond Pentz, Kaitlyn Puhala, Hunter Raffeinner, Taylor Rhed, Abigail Rhed-Latshaw, Savannah Ross, Ryan Rutherford, Madelyn Schmader, Djamolodine Shaffer, River Skalicky, Lydia Smith, Natalie Smith, Dakota Snyder, Alaina Spellen, Stephanie Stage, Paris Stern, Seth Stewart, Ezra Swanson, Shayleigh Thomas, Gavin Thompson, Leah Trunzo, Emily Verner, Riley Williams, and Kolton Wineberg.