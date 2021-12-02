BROCKWAY – It’s a whole new world for the drama club at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School.
The first production under new director Ryan Carter will be Aladdin Junior, a school-based show from the 1992 Disney cartoon. Curtain goes up on the kingdom of Agrabah in Brockway at 7 p.m. on December 2 at the high school auditorium.
Carter explained that the story of Aladdin was a draw for the students, and even with some issues with the licensing company, the cast and crew put together a magical show.
“We have projections this time, which are very unique to perform around, I assure you, so you should look out and feel right at home in the marketplace of Agrabah,” Carter said. “We have large dances, fight scenes, moments of tenderness and love, and of course a flying carpet!”
Two cast members expressed excitement at working with Mr. Carter, who joined Brockway over the summer, replacing a long-running director.
“This is Mr. Carter’s first show,” said senior Joe Hertel, who is play Aladdin. “People should come and see what we’re capable of.”
“A lot of people are putting a lot more energy into it than we have seen in the past few shows,” fellow senior Aidyn Edwards, who plays the Genie, said. “We have a lot of new people who want to show off their stuff.”
Aladdin Junior tells the familiar story of a thief who finds a genie in a lamp and makes a wish to become a prince. Aladdin then tries to win the hand of Princess Jasmin, but he has to deal with the rules of her father and the evil machinations of royal adviser Jafar.
Hertel is not used to being the lead in a Brockway play, so the casting came as a shock.
“I was surprised,” he said. “I expected to get a different part in this play, so getting Aladdin was a shock to me. It’s different, exciting, and new. I’m excited to see how it goes.”
Hertel’s role has a lot of interaction with Edwards’ Genie, including the big number “Friend Like Me,” made famous 28 years ago by Robin Williams.
“The song is what I’m most excited about,” Edwards said. “Everything’s great – the costumes, the singing, the dancing. And ‘Friend Like Me’ has everybody on the stage.”
Edwards has a role reversal as well. Used to playing serious parts, she is finding the Genie to be a bit different than her own personality and usual characters on Brockway’s stage.
“The Genie is a very interesting character,” she said. “It’s very all over the place and loud, which doesn’t fit me very well. I’ve never been the comedy relief before, it’s a lot of me learning how to make certain parts funny.”
Instead of Edwards walking around painted blue, Brockway is taking more of an understated approach with the magical character.
“The costume is a lot of blue and gold,” Edwards said. “It wasn’t what I was expecting. I get pants and a really cool tank top with awesome sleeves. I’m doing accent makeup instead of scaring children because my face is painted blue.”
Many of the actors are in roles they did not expect, and that was because Carter did not type cast based on previous Brockway shows.
“The major roles showed me courage, strength, and charisma in their auditions,” he said. “I was looking for someone exciting to hear and watch who could really take in their character and internalize them. I feel they all do that very well for their respective roles.”
Hertel’s Aladdin is trying to win over Jasmine, played by Shaelynn Brubaker. Brubaker, a junior, is usually a comedy actor at Brockway, but this time is different.
“I was sick and tired of being the comedy relief,” Brubaker said. “For once, I get to be the pretty princess that all the girls want to be. She’s more feisty than other princesses.”
Liam Webster, the senior playing the villainous Jafar, said finding costumes was the first barrier they had to get past.
“Our biggest challenge is that down in the pit, we only have European costumes,” he said. “We were not prepared for this kind of setting. It’s kind of a mad dash to get our costumes, but we’re getting there.”
Webster is also finding his character, not feeling bound to the portrayal in the cartoon.
“I get to evil laugh all the time,” he said. “It’s more of a high cackle. My version of Jafar is not like the movie where he is dark and calculating and talks in a deep voice like Scar from The Lion King. Mine is more unhinged, not as predictable.”
Another challenge to the show was a Magic Carpet Ride.
“It’s not-so magical,” sophomore Zona Calhoun, who plays Iago, said. “It’s a big box built on wheels. Two people are underneath controlling it. They have to crouch down and drive it, and they have to turn it without crashing it.”
Calhoun is excited to see how the “Junior” part of the play’s title connects to the audience – especially the younger members.
“I’m excited to see the kids’ reactions,” she said. “This is a junior show, and when we did Frozen Junior, the kids were amazing. They would want to hug us and sing along to the songs. It was definitely one of my favorite parts. It’s going to be fun to see their reactions.”
“When you do a show that everyone knows the words of the songs and start singing along, it’s wonderful,” Webster added.
Brubaker hopes people fill the auditorium to see Brockway’s take on the classic show.
“Why should people see it?” she asked. “It’s Aladdin. It’s funny and whimsical and gives you that Robin Williams twist. It’s the heartwarming ending, comedy, and adventure you expect.”
Brockway is showing Aladdin Junior starting December 2, but additional shows will be December 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. and a matinee at 2 p.m. on December 5. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students. Tickets are available at the door or at brockwaydrama.ticketleap.com.