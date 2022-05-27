BROCKWAY — Brockway Junior/Senior High School recently held its senior awards program.

Those recognized include:

Honor Students: Alexis Allen, Bailey Allison, Haven Baker, Marcus Bennett, Selena Buttery, Morgan Carnahan, Caitlin Ceprish, Olivia Clark, Ludrica Crawford, Alexandra Cribbs, Lily Delp, Alyssa Dietz, Austin Dubay, MaKenzie Fields, Caleb Freemer, Noah Fremer, Derek Gelnette, Madalynne Heckman, Joseph Hertel, Nichole Jamison, Sarah Koehler, Margo Lindenmuth, Cole Lunger, Jared Marchiori, Haylee McKay, Audrey Mezser, Ciara Morelli, Eliza Mowrey, Sadie Orinko, Garret Park, Liam Ryan, Austin Schmader, Landon Schmader, Lauren Schmader, Nolan Swanson, Lauren Taylor, Liam Webster, Alexis Williams, Danielle Wood, Eric Young, Hannah Zuccolotto

Class Officers: President-Selena Buttery, Vice-President-Bailey Allison, Secretary-Noah Fremer, Treasurer-Jared Marchiori

Scholastic Honor Awards: Valedictorian-Lauren Schmader, Salutatorian-Bailey Allison

School Board Service Representative Award: Eric Young

The Frank Varischetti Scholarship Awards: Lauren Schmader, Bailey Allison, Sarah Koehler, Landon Schmader, Madalynne Heckman, Olivia Clark, Caitlin Ceprish, Selena Buttery, Margo Lindenmuth, Jared Marchiori

The Glenn and Ruth Mengle Foundation Scholarships: Alexis Allen, Bailey Allison, Selena Buttery, Morgan Carnahan, Caitlin Ceprish, Olivia Clark, Ludrica Crawford, Alyssa Dietz, Austin Dubay, MaKenzie Fields, Madalynne Heckman, Joseph Hertel, Sarah Koehler, Margo Lindenmuth, Cole Lunger, Jared Marchiori, Audrey Mezser, Sadie Orinko, Garret Park, Landon Schmader, Lauren Schmader, Nolan Swanson, Liam Webster, Danielle Wood, Eric Young, Hannah Zuccolotto

The Glenn and Ruth Mengle Foundation Scholarships (Business, Trade, Technical School Enrollment): Ciara Morelli, Liam Ryan, Ethan Ward, Daniel Shugarts

L. Jean and Jay S. Wells Memorial Scholarships: Aidyn Edwards, Sarah Koehler, Margo Lindenmuth, Landon Schmader

Rita M. Fiddler Cook Scholarship: Morgan Carnahan

The Debbie Carlson Tamburlin Memorial Scholarship: Danielle Wood

The Trooper Monty Mitchell Memorial Scholarship: Eric Young

The Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July Queen: Selena Buttery

The Priority First Federal Credit Union Scholarship: Eric Young

The Shane Horner Memorial Scholarship: Sarah Koehler

The Cynthia Kaye McClintick Memorial Scholarship: Alyssa Dietz

The Judith Britten Memorial Scholarship: Sarah Koehler, Danielle Wood

The Ellen Marie McMeekin Memorial Scholarship: Eric Young

The Ashley Stang Esposito Memorial Scholarship: Lauren Schmader

The Horton Township Sportmen’s Club Scholarship in Memory of Lester Williams: Noah Adams

The Horton Township Sportmen’s Club Scholarship in Memory of Sis Geitner: Sarah Koehler

The Justin Barraclough Memorial Scholarships: Madalynne Heckman, Danielle Wood

The Forsyth Drilling, Inc. Scholarship: Ciara Morelli, Nolan Swanson

The Paul V and Kathleen M Fremer Memorial Scholarship: Bailey Allison, Selena Buttery, Audrey Mezser

The Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award: Selena Buttery

The Brockway Area Kaimanns Club Scholarships: Ludrica Crawford, Lauren Schmader, Danielle Wood

The Burnice Shepley Music Award: Sarah Koehler

The George Monaco Music Award: Margo Lindenmuth

The Stanley Levin & William Reed Music Award: Aidyn Edwards

The Horton-Brockway Area Lions Club/Sis Geitner Memorial Scholarship: Selena Buttery

The Horton-Brockway Area Lions Club Scholarship: Eric Young

The Penn State University – DuBois campus Scholarships: Alyssa Dietz, Madalynne Heckman

The Jodi Wilcox Family Memorial Scholarship: Garret Park

The Robert P. Martini Memorial Scholarship: Bailey Allison, Selena Buttery

The Anthony L. Petruzzi Educational-Athletic Memorial Award: Alexis Allen

The Edward and Evelyn Biss Nursing Scholarship: Caitlin Ceprish

The Aaron Cantafio Life Changing Award: Garret Park

The Dr. Dorothy J. McGlinsky Hook Memorial Scholarship: Aidyn Edwards

The Karli Bennett VanBenthusen Memorial Scholarships: Selena Buttery, Danielle Wood

The Jeff Fustine Memorial Firefighter Scholarship: Eric Young

The Rotary Club Scholarship: Lauren Schmader

The Justin J. Ellenberger Sr. Memorial Scholarship: Daniel Shugarts

The Clara Hall Auxilliary Scholarships: Alexis Allen, Caitlin Ceprish, Jared Marchiori, Lauren Schmader, Danielle Wood

Scholastic Assessment Test:

  • 1200 Club: Bailey Allison, Sarah Koehler, Lauren Schmader
  • 650 Club – Math: Bailey Allison, Sarah Koehler, Lauren Schmader
  • 650 Club – Verbal: Sarah Koehler, Lauren Schmader

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos