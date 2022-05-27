BROCKWAY — Brockway Junior/Senior High School recently held its senior awards program.
Those recognized include:
Honor Students: Alexis Allen, Bailey Allison, Haven Baker, Marcus Bennett, Selena Buttery, Morgan Carnahan, Caitlin Ceprish, Olivia Clark, Ludrica Crawford, Alexandra Cribbs, Lily Delp, Alyssa Dietz, Austin Dubay, MaKenzie Fields, Caleb Freemer, Noah Fremer, Derek Gelnette, Madalynne Heckman, Joseph Hertel, Nichole Jamison, Sarah Koehler, Margo Lindenmuth, Cole Lunger, Jared Marchiori, Haylee McKay, Audrey Mezser, Ciara Morelli, Eliza Mowrey, Sadie Orinko, Garret Park, Liam Ryan, Austin Schmader, Landon Schmader, Lauren Schmader, Nolan Swanson, Lauren Taylor, Liam Webster, Alexis Williams, Danielle Wood, Eric Young, Hannah Zuccolotto
Class Officers: President-Selena Buttery, Vice-President-Bailey Allison, Secretary-Noah Fremer, Treasurer-Jared Marchiori
Scholastic Honor Awards: Valedictorian-Lauren Schmader, Salutatorian-Bailey Allison
School Board Service Representative Award: Eric Young
The Frank Varischetti Scholarship Awards: Lauren Schmader, Bailey Allison, Sarah Koehler, Landon Schmader, Madalynne Heckman, Olivia Clark, Caitlin Ceprish, Selena Buttery, Margo Lindenmuth, Jared Marchiori
The Glenn and Ruth Mengle Foundation Scholarships: Alexis Allen, Bailey Allison, Selena Buttery, Morgan Carnahan, Caitlin Ceprish, Olivia Clark, Ludrica Crawford, Alyssa Dietz, Austin Dubay, MaKenzie Fields, Madalynne Heckman, Joseph Hertel, Sarah Koehler, Margo Lindenmuth, Cole Lunger, Jared Marchiori, Audrey Mezser, Sadie Orinko, Garret Park, Landon Schmader, Lauren Schmader, Nolan Swanson, Liam Webster, Danielle Wood, Eric Young, Hannah Zuccolotto
The Glenn and Ruth Mengle Foundation Scholarships (Business, Trade, Technical School Enrollment): Ciara Morelli, Liam Ryan, Ethan Ward, Daniel Shugarts
L. Jean and Jay S. Wells Memorial Scholarships: Aidyn Edwards, Sarah Koehler, Margo Lindenmuth, Landon Schmader
Rita M. Fiddler Cook Scholarship: Morgan Carnahan
The Debbie Carlson Tamburlin Memorial Scholarship: Danielle Wood
The Trooper Monty Mitchell Memorial Scholarship: Eric Young
The Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July Queen: Selena Buttery
The Priority First Federal Credit Union Scholarship: Eric Young
The Shane Horner Memorial Scholarship: Sarah Koehler
The Cynthia Kaye McClintick Memorial Scholarship: Alyssa Dietz
The Judith Britten Memorial Scholarship: Sarah Koehler, Danielle Wood
The Ellen Marie McMeekin Memorial Scholarship: Eric Young
The Ashley Stang Esposito Memorial Scholarship: Lauren Schmader
The Horton Township Sportmen’s Club Scholarship in Memory of Lester Williams: Noah Adams
The Horton Township Sportmen’s Club Scholarship in Memory of Sis Geitner: Sarah Koehler
The Justin Barraclough Memorial Scholarships: Madalynne Heckman, Danielle Wood
The Forsyth Drilling, Inc. Scholarship: Ciara Morelli, Nolan Swanson
The Paul V and Kathleen M Fremer Memorial Scholarship: Bailey Allison, Selena Buttery, Audrey Mezser
The Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award: Selena Buttery
The Brockway Area Kaimanns Club Scholarships: Ludrica Crawford, Lauren Schmader, Danielle Wood
The Burnice Shepley Music Award: Sarah Koehler
The George Monaco Music Award: Margo Lindenmuth
The Stanley Levin & William Reed Music Award: Aidyn Edwards
The Horton-Brockway Area Lions Club/Sis Geitner Memorial Scholarship: Selena Buttery
The Horton-Brockway Area Lions Club Scholarship: Eric Young
The Penn State University – DuBois campus Scholarships: Alyssa Dietz, Madalynne Heckman
The Jodi Wilcox Family Memorial Scholarship: Garret Park
The Robert P. Martini Memorial Scholarship: Bailey Allison, Selena Buttery
The Anthony L. Petruzzi Educational-Athletic Memorial Award: Alexis Allen
The Edward and Evelyn Biss Nursing Scholarship: Caitlin Ceprish
The Aaron Cantafio Life Changing Award: Garret Park
The Dr. Dorothy J. McGlinsky Hook Memorial Scholarship: Aidyn Edwards
The Karli Bennett VanBenthusen Memorial Scholarships: Selena Buttery, Danielle Wood
The Jeff Fustine Memorial Firefighter Scholarship: Eric Young
The Rotary Club Scholarship: Lauren Schmader
The Justin J. Ellenberger Sr. Memorial Scholarship: Daniel Shugarts
The Clara Hall Auxilliary Scholarships: Alexis Allen, Caitlin Ceprish, Jared Marchiori, Lauren Schmader, Danielle Wood
Scholastic Assessment Test:
- 1200 Club: Bailey Allison, Sarah Koehler, Lauren Schmader
- 650 Club – Math: Bailey Allison, Sarah Koehler, Lauren Schmader
- 650 Club – Verbal: Sarah Koehler, Lauren Schmader